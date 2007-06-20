MOTORHEAD: disponibile l'inedita ''Bullet in your Brain'' dalla ristampa di ''Bad Magic''

|
Il 24 febbraio 2023 verrà pubblicato Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic, nuova ristampa dell'ultimo disco dei Motörhead pubblicato originariamente nel 2015.
La release oltre al disco avrà un secondo CD che conterrà gli inediti Bullet in your Brain e Greedy Bastards e un live registrato in Giappone.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Victory Or Die
02. Thunder & Lightning
03. Fire Storm Hotel
04. Shoot Out All Of Your Lights
05. The Devil
06. Electricity
07. Evil Eye
08. Teach Them How To Bleed
09. Till The End
10. Tell Me Who To Kill
11. Choking On Your Screams
12. When The Sky Comes Looking For You
13. Sympathy For The Devil
14. Heroes
15. Bullet In Your Brain
16. Greedy Bastards
Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks!
01. We Are Motörhead
02. Damage Case
03. Stay Clean
04. Metropolis
05. Over The Top
06. String Theory
07. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
08. Rock It
09. Lost Woman Blues
10. Doctor Rock
11. Just ‘Cos You Got The Power
12. Going To Brazil
13. Ace Of Spades
14. Overkill
Inoltre è online Bullet in your Brain.