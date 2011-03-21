     
 
01/12/22
LYZZARD
The Abyss

02/12/22
BLAME KANDINSKY
Eclectic Ruiner

02/12/22
OBVURT
Triumph Beyond Adversity

02/12/22
VEILBURNER
VLBRNR

02/12/22
AMBERIAN DAWN
Take a Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA

02/12/22
ENSLAVED
Yggdrasill (ristampa)

02/12/22
DESTROYER 666
Never Surrender

02/12/22
WRITTEN IN BLOOD
Written in Blood

02/12/22
ISAFJORD
Hjartastjak

02/12/22
CELESTIAL SEASON
Mysterium II

CONCERTI

01/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

01/12/22
IN FLAMES + AT THE GATES + IMMINENCE + ORBIT CULTURE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

02/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

02/12/22
HAGGARD
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

03/12/22
HAGGARD
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

05/12/22
AIRBOURNE + CROBOT + SPECIAL GUEST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/22
VOIVOD
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)

07/12/22
MESSA
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA
EMPYRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Relentless''
01/12/2022 - 09:52 (30 letture)

