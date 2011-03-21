EMPYRE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Relentless''

|
La formazione inglese Empyre ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Relentless, la cui data di pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 31 marzo 2023 tramite KScope.
Queste le parole di presentazione della release:
WELCOME TO THE EMPYRE
Joining the Kscope family, and with new album Relentless landing on 31st March 2023, British band Empyre bring their distinctive brand of dark rock to a wider audience. The band blend their huge riffs with deeply personal lyrics, brought to life by the impassioned vocals of frontman Henrik Steenholdt.
Bursting straight out of the gates with the title track Relentless, the catchy new single has Steenholdt using his emotive lyrics to comment on the ‘survival of the fittest’ attitude in today’s world. Backed by an intense instrumental, the song oozes Empyre’s trademark atmospheric attack, sometimes warm and enveloping, but with a hint of seething and contempt.
Fans of Porcupine Tree, Haken, Green Carnation and even Muse will find much to love in Empyre’s brand of atmospheric rock, the dark and introspective edge topped with Steenholdt’s richly recognisable vocal. Relentless as an album ranges from “triumphant, chest beating rock” (BBC introducing) to introspective, emotive cuts showing the band’s breadth and proficiency in embracing light and shade.
Since their debut album Self Aware in 2019, Empyre have won Classic Rock Magazine’s “Track Of The Week” on three separate occasions, performed sets before legends Eagles, Shinedown and Alter Bridge at Arena Birmingham and been one of very few rock acts to be featured on ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris’ “Under The Apple Tree” Sessions.
Classic Rock Magazine have awarded them a 'High Hopes' feature, Kerrang! described their sound as "slick, vast and like the music was written with the help of an architectural blue print for an arena". Planet Rock heralded the band as ‘Ones to Watch’, playlisting the tracks ‘New Republic’ and ‘My Bad’ and on the strength of the 2020 Winter’s End performance immediately booked them for the Planet Rockstock 2021 main stage.
Known for an unflinching work ethic and a darkly self-deprecating sense of humour, with Relentless, Empyre have proved they have what it takes to stand out from the crowd and deliver music that offers an engaging, if unsettling mix of melancholy, hope, and hopelessness, often within the same song…..
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Relentless
2. Waking Light
3. Parasites
4. Cry Wolf
5. Hit And Run
6. Forget Me
7. Silence Screaming
8. Road To Nowhere
9. Quiet Commotion
10. Your Whole Life Slows
Inoltre è online il video di Parasites.