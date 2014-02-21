     
 
SHORES OF NULL: annunciano il nuovo album ''The Loss of Beauty''
01/12/2022 - 10:01 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
82
ARTICOLI
11/08/2022
Live Report
EVOKEN + SHORES OF NULL + (ECHO)
Legend Club, Miano (MI), 26/07/2022
09/12/2020
Intervista
SHORES OF NULL
Elaborare il lutto
24/05/2017
Intervista
SHORES OF NULL
Musica emozionalmente carica
09/03/2015
Live Report
DOOMRAISER + SHORES OF NULL + L`ALBA DI MORRIGAN
L'Angelo Azzurro, Genova - 03/03/2015
10/06/2014
Live Report
SHORES OF NULL + JUGGERNAUT + BLACK THERAPY + OTUS
Traffic Club Roma 06/06/2014
26/02/2014
Live Report
PRIMORDIAL + CADAVERIA + LUNARSEA + SHORES OF NULL
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO),21/02/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/12/2022 - 10:01
SHORES OF NULL: annunciano il nuovo album ''The Loss of Beauty''
17/10/2022 - 16:07
SHORES OF NULL: una data a Padova con gli Impure Wilhelmina
01/07/2022 - 10:13
SWALLOW THE SUN: una data in Italia con Avatarium e Shores of Null
22/12/2021 - 18:10
DRACONIAN: aggiunti Shores of Null e INNO al prossimo tour
23/12/2020 - 11:24
CAMUNIA SONORA: ultime conferme con Nero di Marte, Echo, Shores of Null e Tethra
08/12/2020 - 18:13
SHORES OF NULL: il video di ''Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)''
17/11/2020 - 12:32
SHORES OF NULL: online un nuovo estratto da ‘‘Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)’’
28/09/2020 - 16:56
SHORES OF NULL: ultimi dettagli del nuovo album ''Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)''
08/09/2020 - 12:50
SHORES OF NULL: diffusi ulteriori dettagli del nuovo album ''Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)'
03/09/2020 - 19:52
SHORES OF NULL: ''Beyond the Shores (On Death and Dying)'' uscirà a novembre via Spikerot Records
