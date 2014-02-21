SHORES OF NULL: annunciano il nuovo album ''The Loss of Beauty''

|
A distanza di tre anni dal precedente Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying), i nostrani Shores of Null torneranno sul mercato con il nuovo disco The Loss of Beauty che sarà pubblicato il 24 marzo 2023 tramite Spikerot Records. L'album è stato prodotto insieme a Marco “Cinghio” Mastrobuono tra il 2019 e il 2020.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Sabrina Caramanico mentre la track list è la seguente:
1. Transitory
2. Destination Woe
3. The Last Flower
4. Darkness Won’t Take Me
5. Nothing Left To Burn
6. Old Scars
7. The First Son
8. A Nature In Disguise
9. My Darkest Years
10. Fading As One
11. A New Death Is BornBonus Tracks (CD and digital only)
12. Underwater Oddity
13. Blazing Sunlight