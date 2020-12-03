BORIS: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album ''fade''

|
I giapponesi Boris hanno pubblicato a sorpresa sul proprio profilo Bandcamp il nuovo album Fade, il terzo del 2022 dopo W e Heavy Rocks.
Questo è il comunicato:
The 3rd album of Boris’s 30th anniversary year, “fade”, will initially be self-released through the band’s Bandcamp page on December 2, 2022.
2022 marks the 30th anniversary year of Boris, a year of upheaval as the first post-pandemic year. In this year, Boris put out the albums “W” and “Heavy Rocks (2022)” in succession, and for the first time in 3 years went on tour overseas, playing “rock-like” shows that garnered reactions from around the world exceeding those prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year was the year we realized that Boris, along with music culture itself, strives toward the future, having acquired new possibilities of heavy music. As the conclusion to these 30 years, “fade” will be released as the latest album under the moniker of boris (in lowercase letters).
The wheels, road of rock and innovation that Boris maintains… This release is not bound by concepts of rock and music in general, but could rather be said to be a documentary of the world plunged into the chaotic age of Boris moving forward.
“Break into the present, post-pandemic era. Memories of the world wrapped in disorder and uncertainty already bring feelings of nostalgia. Every individual was cut off from society, but now have returned as one.
Among that disorder like a primitive scenery, did you have fear? Did you doze off? Or in an extreme state of mind, did you even feel some comfort in the solitude?
Among that disorder, did you make eye contact with yourself, or did you not experience such a moment?
Now, wrapped in a thunderous roar, your whole body will be caressed on the way to awakening.
Morning comes
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la track list è la seguente:
1. 序章 三叉路 (15:18)
2. 第一章 月光の入り江 -howling moon, melting sun- (14:20)
3. 第二章 満ち草 (03:52)
4. 第三章 (汝、差し出された手を掴むべからず) (09:35)
5. 第四章 マリンスノ (06:29)
6. 終章 a bao a qu -無限回廊 (14:36)