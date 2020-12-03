     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/12/22
BLAME KANDINSKY
Eclectic Ruiner

02/12/22
ENSLAVED
Yggdrasill (ristampa)

02/12/22
WRITTEN IN BLOOD
Written in Blood

02/12/22
CELESTIAL SEASON
Mysterium II

02/12/22
VEILBURNER
VLBRNR

02/12/22
JOURS PALES
Tensions

02/12/22
AMBERIAN DAWN
Take a Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA

02/12/22
DESTROYER 666
Never Surrender

02/12/22
OBVURT
Triumph Beyond Adversity

02/12/22
ISAFJORD
Hjartastjak

CONCERTI

02/12/22
NILE + GUESTS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

02/12/22
HAGGARD
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

03/12/22
HAGGARD
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

05/12/22
AIRBOURNE + CROBOT + SPECIAL GUEST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/22
VOIVOD
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)

07/12/22
MESSA
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

08/12/22
VOIVOD
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

08/12/22
MESSA
BRONSON - RAVENNA
BORIS: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album ''fade''
02/12/2022 - 10:05 (48 letture)

RECENSIONI
79
90
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/12/2022 - 10:05
BORIS: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album ''fade''
05/08/2022 - 09:46
BORIS: guarda il video di ''My Name is Blank''
07/06/2022 - 16:37
BORIS: ''Question 1'' è il nuovo singolo estratto da ''Heavy Rocks''
18/05/2022 - 00:46
BORIS: tornano ad agosto con il nuovo album ''Heavy Rocks''
27/01/2022 - 13:36
IN EXTREMO: è scomparso Boris Pfeiffer
18/01/2022 - 11:43
BORIS: ecco il video di ''Beyond Good and Evil'' dal nuovo album ''W''
30/11/2021 - 19:01
BORIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''W''
05/11/2021 - 11:58
BORIS: pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo EP ''Reincarnation Rose'', ascolta la titletrack
12/12/2020 - 10:17
BORIS: tutto il disco ''2R0I2P0'' con Merzbow in streaming
03/12/2020 - 21:27
BORIS: ecco il video di ''Boris'' dal nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/12/2022 - 09:55
VEILBURNER: tutto il nuovo ''VLBNR'' in streaming
02/12/2022 - 06:53
HANGING GARDEN: ''The Garden'' è il nuovo album, ecco i dettagli
02/12/2022 - 06:48
GODKILLER: tutta la raccolta ''We Are the Black Knights'' in streaming
01/12/2022 - 19:09
NE OBLIVISCARIS: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Exul''
01/12/2022 - 19:05
MISTHYRMING: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Með hamr''
01/12/2022 - 18:10
THE ABBEY: i dettagli dell'album di debutto ''Word of Sin''
01/12/2022 - 17:42
DRAGONFORCE: online la clip ufficiale di ''The Last Dragonborn''
01/12/2022 - 17:31
OBITUARY: ecco la titletrack di ''Dying of Everything''
01/12/2022 - 11:03
KRILLOAN: ascolta la title track del disco di debutto ''Emperor Rising''
01/12/2022 - 10:31
ENTHEOS: diffuso il videoclip della nuova ''In Purgatory''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     