TRANSATLANTIC: ascolta ''Owl Howl'' dal nuovo disco dal vivo ''The Final Flight - Live at L'Olympia'

Il supergruppo prog Transatlantic ha annunciato il live album The Final Flight: Live at L'Olympia per il 17 febbraio 2023 tramite InsideOut Music.
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare il primo singolo, Owl Howl, mentre qua sotto sono riportate le tracce che comporranno l'uscita:
1. The Absolute Universe Intro
2. Overture
3. Reaching for the Sky
4. Higher than the Morning
5. The Darkness in the Light
6. Take Now My Soul
7. Bully
8. Rainbow Sky
9. Looking for the Light
10. The World We Used to Know
11. MP Intro
12. The Sun Comes Up Today
13. Love Made a Way (Prelude)
14. Owl Howl
15. Solitude
16. Belong
17. Lonesome Rebel
18. Can You Feel It?
19. Looking for the Light (Reprise)
20. The Greatest Story Never Ends
21. Love Made a Way
22. The Whirlwind Suite
23. NM & RS Intro
24. We All Need Some Light
25. The Final Medley