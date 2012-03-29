WIG WAM: i dettagli completi e la titletrack di ''Out of the Dark''

|
I rocker norvegesi Wig Wam hanno annunciato i dettagli completi del loro prossimo album, Out of the Dark, la cui uscita è prevista per il 10 febbraio 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl.
Il formato LP in vinile sarà disponibile a partire solo dal 12 maggio.
Ecco le undici tracce che comporranno la nuova uscita:
1. Out of the Dark
2. High and Dry
3. Forevermore
4. Bad Luck Chuck
5. Uppercut Shazam
6. Ghosting You
7. The Purpose
8. The American Dream
9. 79
10. God by Your Side
11. Sailor and the Desert Sun
Il singolo Out of the Dark, traccia d'apertura e titletrack del disco, è disponibile per l'ascolto qui sotto: