     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/12/22
ROB MORATTI
Epical

09/12/22
LANDFALL
Elevate

09/12/22
ENGE STORE
Det Høstes Nå

09/12/22
JOURNEY
Live in Concert at Lollapalooza

09/12/22
CROSSES
Permanent.Radiant

09/12/22
WANG WEN
Painful Clown & Ninja Tiger

09/12/22
KRILLOAN
Emperor Rising

09/12/22
HIGHLORD
Freakin Out of Hell

09/12/22
TARMAT
Out of the Blue

09/12/22
ARRAYAN PATH
Thus Always to Tyrants

CONCERTI

05/12/22
AIRBOURNE + CROBOT + SPECIAL GUEST
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

05/12/22
VOIVOD
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)

07/12/22
MESSA
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

08/12/22
VOIVOD
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

08/12/22
MESSA
BRONSON - RAVENNA

08/12/22
HIEROPHANT + DARKEND + GOLEM OF GORE
LA TENDA - MODENA

09/12/22
HEILUNG + EIVOR + LILI REFRAIN
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/12/22
CHRIS BAY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: a marzo l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Shadow of the Moon''
04/12/2022 - 21:46 (75 letture)

Rob Fleming
Lunedì 5 Dicembre 2022, 11.16.03
1
Il loro album più bello. Ricordo ancora lo stupore di ascoltare Ritchie Blackmore alle prese con chitarre acustiche, mandoloni e mandolini. Purtroppo non è rimasto un caso isolato. Non lo prenderò.
RECENSIONI
67
73
83
64
74
68
70
84
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
04/12/2022 - 21:46
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: a marzo l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Shadow of the Moon''
20/06/2021 - 00:01
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: online la clip di ‘‘Four Winds’’
21/03/2021 - 11:59
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: online il video di ''Second Element'' dall'ultimo album
21/02/2021 - 11:34
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: presentano il video della titletrack del nuovo disco
12/12/2020 - 00:54
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: ecco i dettagli dell’album ‘‘Nature's Light’’, online il primo singolo
04/12/2020 - 15:11
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: ascolta ''O Little Town of Bethlehem'' dall'EP natalizio
20/11/2020 - 15:44
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: ecco il lyric video di ''It Came Upon a Midnight Clear''
06/11/2020 - 12:14
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: un altro estratto dal loro EP natalizio
24/10/2020 - 18:14
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: annunciano un EP natalizio, l’album ‘‘Nature's Light’’ uscirà nel 2021
12/09/2015 - 10:04
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: guarda il nuovo video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/12/2022 - 11:55
DYLAN GERS: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Red Skies'' con Noah Yorke
05/12/2022 - 11:42
LACUNA COIL: al lavoro su un nuovo album a partire da gennaio
05/12/2022 - 10:59
KISS: tornano in Italia il prossimo anno
05/12/2022 - 10:50
MONO: annunciano il nuovo EP ''Heaven vol. 1''
05/12/2022 - 10:29
INVICTUS: ecco il video di ''Eagles''
05/12/2022 - 10:23
LOVEBITES: ''Judgement Day'' è il nuovo album, ecco i primi dettagli
05/12/2022 - 10:18
DESTROYER 666: un concerto a Roma
05/12/2022 - 10:13
ATROCITY: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Faces From Beyond''
05/12/2022 - 10:07
OCCULSED: i dettagli di ''Parturition Of Adulteration'', ascolta un brano
04/12/2022 - 22:08
KRILLOAN: ascolta ''Emperor Rising'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     