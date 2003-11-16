BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: a marzo l'edizione per l'anniversario di ''Shadow of the Moon''

|
I Blackmore's Night hanno annunciato per il 10 marzo 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, della riedizione per il venticinquesimo anniversario del loro album Shadow of the Moon.
Di seguito potete sentire la versione acustica e inedita di Spirit of the Sea. Questa nuova edizione nasce grazie al ritrovamento dei master originali che sono stati restaurati, rimasterizzati e remixati.
Tracklist:
01. Shadow Of The Moon (25th Anniversary New Mix)
02. The Clock Ticks On (25th Anniversary New Mix)
03. Be Mine Tonight (25th Anniversary New Mix)
04. Play Minstrel Play (25th Anniversary New Mix)
05. Ocean Gypsy (25th Anniversary New Mix)
06. Minstrel Hall (25th Anniversary New Mix)
07. Magical World (25th Anniversary New Mix)
08. Writing On The Wall (25th Anniversary New Mix)
09. Renaissance Faire (25th Anniversary New Mix)
10. Memmingen (25th Anniversary New Mix)
11. No Second Chance (25th Anniversary New Mix)
12. Mond Tanz (25th Anniversary New Mix)
13. Spirit Of The Sea (25th Anniversary New Mix)
14. Greensleeves (25th Anniversary New Mix)
15. Wish You Were Here (25th Anniversary New Mix)
16. Shadow Of The Moon (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)
17. Spirit Of The Sea (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)