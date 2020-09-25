DISTANT: i dettagli completi di ''Heritage'' e il nuovo singolo ''Orphan of Blight''

|
Gli olandesi/slovacchi Distant hanno annunciato l'uscita del loro terzo album, Heritage, in arrivo il 10 febbraio 2023 tramite Century Media Records.
La copertina del nuovo disco della formazione deathcore è visibile a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Acid Rain
2. Paradigm Shift
3. Born of Blood
4. The Grief Manifest
5. Exofilth
6. Argent Justice
7. The Gnostic Uprising
8. A Sentence to Suffer
9. Human Scum
10. Heritage
11. Orphan of Blight
12. Plaguebreeder
Bart Sperling di Rock Steady Visual ha curato per la band il video ufficiale di Orphan of Blight, che potete guardare di seguito: