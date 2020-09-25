     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/12/22
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY
Harakiri for the Sky (MMXXII Edition)

09/12/22
HIGHLORD
Freakin Out of Hell

09/12/22
TARMAT
Out of the Blue

09/12/22
KANSAS
Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas

09/12/22
WANG WEN
Painful Clown & Ninja Tiger

09/12/22
SERENITY
Memoria (Raccolta)

09/12/22
LIONHEART
Welcome To The West Coast III

09/12/22
ENGE STORE
Det Høstes Nå

09/12/22
CROSSES
Permanent.Radiant

09/12/22
JOURNEY
Live in Concert at Lollapalooza

CONCERTI

06/12/22
VOIVOD
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

07/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + GATES OF DOOM
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)

07/12/22
MESSA
SPLINTER CLUB - PARMA

08/12/22
VOIVOD
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

08/12/22
MESSA
BRONSON - RAVENNA

08/12/22
HIEROPHANT + DARKEND + GOLEM OF GORE
LA TENDA - MODENA

09/12/22
HEILUNG + EIVOR + LILI REFRAIN
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/12/22
CHRIS BAY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/12/22
MESSA
SOTTOSCALA - LATINA

09/12/22
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY + SCREAM3DAYS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
DISTANT: i dettagli completi di ''Heritage'' e il nuovo singolo ''Orphan of Blight''
05/12/2022 - 12:05 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/12/2022 - 12:05
DISTANT: i dettagli completi di ''Heritage'' e il nuovo singolo ''Orphan of Blight''
16/08/2022 - 12:21
DISTANT: firmano con Century Media Records e pubblicano la nuova ''Exofilth''
14/06/2022 - 00:19
BLOODY HEELS: online il video di ‘‘Distant Memory’’
03/12/2021 - 10:44
HYPNO5E: tutto il live album ''A Distant Dark Source Experience'' in streaming
28/07/2021 - 21:15
WITHERED LAND: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco ''Over Distant Shores''
11/06/2021 - 08:49
DISTANT: disponibile l'audio del nuovo disco ''Aeons of Oblivion''
23/05/2021 - 19:17
HANGMAN`S CHAIR: ecco il video di ''Cold & Distant''
15/04/2021 - 23:26
STORMRULER: ecco il secondo singolo ''Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame''
19/03/2021 - 09:05
DISTANT: disponibile il nuovo EP ''Dusk of Anguish''
25/09/2020 - 15:42
DREAM THEATER: in arrivo il nuovo live ''Distant Memories - Live in London'', guarda un video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/12/2022 - 15:29
BIG CITY: ascolta il singolo ''Diamond in the Rough''
05/12/2022 - 15:20
SCARLET RECORDS FEST: i dettagli dell'edizione 2022 con Vision Divine e Trick or Treat
05/12/2022 - 15:11
NECROMASS: presentano la nuova formazione
05/12/2022 - 12:31
SACRED REICH: in studio nel 2023 per il seguito di ''Awakening''
05/12/2022 - 12:16
BROTHERS OF METAL: ascolta l'inedita ''Berserkir''
05/12/2022 - 11:55
DYLAN GERS: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Red Skies'' con Noah Yorke
05/12/2022 - 11:42
LACUNA COIL: al lavoro su un nuovo album a partire da gennaio
05/12/2022 - 10:59
KISS: tornano in Italia il prossimo anno
05/12/2022 - 10:50
MONO: annunciano il nuovo EP ''Heaven vol. 1''
05/12/2022 - 10:29
INVICTUS: ecco il video di ''Eagles''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     