09/12/22
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY
Harakiri for the Sky (MMXXII Edition)

09/12/22
HIGHLORD
Freakin Out of Hell

09/12/22
FAUST
Death from Beyond

09/12/22
TARMAT
Out of the Blue

09/12/22
HYPERWULFF
Volume Three: Burrowing Kingdoms

09/12/22
KANSAS
Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas

09/12/22
WANG WEN
Painful Clown & Ninja Tiger

09/12/22
LIONHEART
Welcome To The West Coast III

09/12/22
CROSSES
Permanent.Radiant

09/12/22
JOURNEY
Live in Concert at Lollapalooza

09/12/22
HEILUNG + EIVOR + LILI REFRAIN
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

09/12/22
CHRIS BAY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

09/12/22
MESSA
SOTTOSCALA - LATINA

09/12/22
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY + SCREAM3DAYS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

09/12/22
PURO ACCIAIO METAL FEST
DISSESTO CULT - TIVOLI TERME (RM)

10/12/22
CHRIS BAY
DISSESTO MUSICALE - TIVOLI (RM)

10/12/22
MESSA
BURIDDA - GENOVA

10/12/22
SELVANS + BURIAL + AMTHRYA
(TEMPORANY) HYDRO - BIELLA

11/12/22
MESSA
LUPUS IN FABULA - NIMIS (UD)

14/12/22
ZEAL & ARDOR
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
DARK FORTRESS: annunciano lo scioglimento
09/12/2022 - 09:55 (41 letture)

68
58
80
27/06/2012
Intervista
DARK FORTRESS
Passato, presente e futuro!
29/04/2012
Live Report
NACHTMYSTIUM + DARK FORTRESS + HELL MILITIA
Onirica, Parma, 24/0/42012
 
09/12/2022 - 09:55
DARK FORTRESS: annunciano lo scioglimento
31/01/2022 - 13:34
DARK FORTRESS: si separano dal batterista Seraph
28/02/2020 - 16:15
DARK FORTRESS: guarda il video di ''Pali Aike''
15/02/2020 - 22:40
DARK FORTRESS: online un nuovo singolo
17/01/2020 - 10:13
DARK FORTRESS: ascolta la nuova ''Isa''
20/12/2019 - 11:35
DARK FORTRESS: online la nuova ''Pulling At Threads''
05/12/2019 - 19:55
DARK FORTRESS: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i dettagli
09/11/2019 - 17:30
DARK FORTRESS: presentato un altro brano dalla riedizione di ''Stab Wounds''
05/10/2019 - 10:52
DARK FORTRESS: al lavoro sull'ottavo album, annunciata la ristampa di 'Stab Wounds'
24/10/2017 - 10:17
DARK FORTRESS: a novembre la ristampa dei primi due dischi
