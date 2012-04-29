DARK FORTRESS: annunciano lo scioglimento

|
La formazione black metal Dark Fortress ha annunciato lo scioglimento. Non c'è un motivo importante della scelta.
La band si scioglierà alla fine del tour europeo (senza date in Italia) insieme ai The Spirit.
Questo il comunicato:
Dark Fortress announce their final tour
We are hereby announcing the end of Dark Fortress.
This has been coming for a while, and it's been an extremely hard decision. But since we did not want to simply let the band fall apart, we decided to end Dark Fortress with a bang, properly and in dignity, something that we owe not only to our fans and to all the people who have supported us for over two decades, but something that we also owe to ourselves.
So we are proudly announcing our final tour together with Co-Headliners The Spirit and special guests Asphagor.