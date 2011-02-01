BEFORE THE DAWN: firmano con Napalm Records, nuovo album nel 2023

|
La Napalm Records ha rivelato attraverso i propri canali social di aver messo sotto contratto i melodic-death metaller finlandesi Before the Dawn.
Contestualmente è stato annunciato che il loro nuovo album uscirà nel corso del 2023.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di Tuomas Saukkonen:
“One cornerstone of the BEFORE THE DAWN comeback plan and fundamental criteria was that we needed to find strong enough partners, in addition to our long time Fin label Stay Heavy Records, that will raise the band to a whole new level after a decade of slumber. We could not be happier about the newly signed contract with the mighty Napalm Records and we are absolutely ecstatic for the fact that the new BEFORE THE DAWN album will be in the best possible hands when it sees the light of the day worldwide in 2023.”