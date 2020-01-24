OMEGA INFINITY: rivelati i dettagli di ''The Anticurrent''

|
I black-death metaller Omega Infinity hanno annunciato per il 24 febbraio 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite Season of Mist, del loro nuovo album The Anticurrent.
In attesa del primo singolo, è possibile leggere la tracklist e vedere la copertina del disco.
Tracklist:
01. The Alpha
02. Creation
03. Iron Age w. Adrienne Cowan
04. Banish Us From Eden
05. To The Stars
06. Death Rays w. Lindsay Schoolcraft
07. Voices From The End Of Time w. András Nagy
08. Night Journey (Sear Bliss cover) (Bonus) w. András Nagy
09. Ye Entrancemperium (Emperor cover) (Bonus) w. MJ Braun