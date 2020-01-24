     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Anticurrent - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/12/22
DOD HAP
Black Sun

16/12/22
HIGHWAY QUEEN
Bitter Soul

16/12/22
HARTLIGHT
From Midland and Beyond

20/12/22
FLESHGORE
Carnival of Flesh

20/12/22
GODWATT
Vol. III

23/12/22
OCCULSED
Parturition of Adulteration

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

CONCERTI

14/12/22
ZEAL & ARDOR
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

16/12/22
MESSA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

17/12/22
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + GAME OVER + EXTIRPATION + ABDUCTION
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/12/22
MESSA
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/12/22
EMPEROR + MAYHEM + NECROMASS + SELVANS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

28/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 1)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 2)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
OMEGA INFINITY: rivelati i dettagli di ''The Anticurrent''
12/12/2022 - 09:32 (34 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/12/2022 - 09:32
OMEGA INFINITY: rivelati i dettagli di ''The Anticurrent''
13/03/2020 - 14:11
OMEGA INFINITY: online il terzo singolo dal loro album di debutto
20/02/2020 - 16:13
OMEGA INFINITY: presentato un nuovo brano dall'album di debutto
24/01/2020 - 10:39
OMEGA INFINITY: previsto per marzo il debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/12/2022 - 09:46
CURSE OF CAIN: firmano con Atomic Fire Records, ascolta il singolo ''Alive''
12/12/2022 - 09:34
WITHIN TEMPTATION: ascolta l'inedita ''The Fire Within''
12/12/2022 - 09:29
CROSSES: disponibile il videoclip di ''Holier''
12/12/2022 - 09:27
SCHATTENMANN: svelano il loro nuovo singolo ''Menschenhasser''
12/12/2022 - 09:21
LANSDOWNE: pubblicano il nuovo singolo
11/12/2022 - 22:34
SONS OF CULT: ecco ''Fighters'' da ''Back to the Beginning''
11/12/2022 - 22:31
ARALLU: pubblicato un video dall'ultimo disco
11/12/2022 - 22:26
VARMIA: presentano il brano ''Gorzkie Fale''
11/12/2022 - 00:44
DRAGONFORCE: completata la scrittura di un nuovo album
11/12/2022 - 00:35
OVERKILL: il nuovo disco in studio si intitola ''Scorched''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     