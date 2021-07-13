THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: annunciano i dettagli del loro disco di esordio con un nuovo singolo

|
I tedeschi The Dark Side of the Moon hanno annunciato per il 12 maggio 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro disco di esordio Metamorphosis.
Di seguito potete vedere il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo, Double Trouble/Lumos, cover del tema di Edvige dalla saga di Harry Potter.
Tracklist:
01. Legends Never Die
02. The Gates of Time
03. Misty Mountains (w. Tom S. Englund)
04. Double Trouble / Lumos! (Hedwig's Theme) (w. Rusanda Panfili)
05. First Light (w. Rusanda Panfili)
06. New Horizons (w. Fabienne Erni)
07. The Wolven Storm (Priscilla’s Song)
08. May It Be (w. Charlotte Wessels)
09. If I Had a Heart
10. The Hanging Tree
11. Jenny of Oldstones