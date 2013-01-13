SUBWAY TO SALLY: ecco il video di “Was Ihr Wollt” dal nuovo album

|
Tramite il player posto in fondo alla notizia è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Was Ihr Wollt, brano dei tedeschi Subway to Sally tratto dal loro nuovo album Himmelfahrt, la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 marzo 2023 tramite la Napalm Records.
. Deluxe Wooden Box - incl. Pendant, 2 CD Mediabook (24 pages), Bonus Album, Flag, 4 x Postcards (2 motives) Art Print - limited to 500 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)
. 2-CD Mediabook (24 pages) incl. Bonus Album & Belt Bag in a bundle - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)
. Vinyl Deluxebox: 1-LP Vinyl Gatefold transparent marbled / black - incl. 12 pages Booklet, Slipmat, Record Butler - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)
. 2-CD Mediabook (24 pages) incl. Bonus Album
. 1-LP Gatefold
. 1-CD Jewel Case
. Digital Album
Tracklist:
01. Was ihr wollt
02. Leinen los
03. Weit ist das Meer
04. So tief
05. Gaudens in domino
06. Gott spricht
07. Auf dem Hügel
08. Autumn
09. Eisbrecher
10. Halt
11. Ihr kriegt uns nie
12. Lasst die Himmel fall’n
CD Bonus:
01. Gott spricht (audinity remix)
02. Auf dem Hügel (acoustic version)
03. So tief (acoustic version)
04. Was ihr wollt (acoustic version)
05. Weit ist das Meer (acoustic version)
06. So Rot MMXXI