20/12/22
FLESHGORE
Carnival of Flesh

20/12/22
GODWATT
Vol. III

23/12/22
OCCULSED
Parturition of Adulteration

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

13/01/23
MANSION
Second Death

13/01/23
EISREGEN
Grenzganger

17/12/22
CRIPPLE BASTARDS + GAME OVER + EXTIRPATION + ABDUCTION
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

17/12/22
MESSA
THE FACTORY - VERONA

18/12/22
EMPEROR + MAYHEM + NECROMASS + SELVANS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

28/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 1)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 2)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA
ROBIN MCAULEY: i dettagli del nuovo "Alive", ascolta la titletrack
17/12/2022 - 12:47 (33 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/05/2021 - 09:12
ROBIN MCAULEY: disponibile il video di ''Thy Will Be Done''
07/05/2021 - 21:45
ROBIN MCAULEY: disponibile ''Wanna Take a Ride'' dal suo disco solista
02/04/2021 - 18:09
ROBIN MCAULEY: presentato un nuovo brano dal suo prossimo album solista
28/02/2021 - 13:33
ROBIN MCAULEY: a maggio il suo nuovo album solista, ecco la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/12/2022 - 12:33
7D7D: ascolta il secondo singolo "Misinformation"
17/12/2022 - 12:19
MEGADETH: ecco la clip ufficiale di "Killing Time"
17/12/2022 - 11:45
SABATON: pubblicato il video animato di "Lady of the Dark"
17/12/2022 - 11:24
OMEGA INFINITY: ecco "Iron Age" dal nuovo "The Anticurrent"
17/12/2022 - 11:13
APOCALYPTICA: disponibile il video di "Rise Again" con Simone Simons
16/12/2022 - 16:39
STORM(O): online il video ufficiale di "Valichi, Oltre", una data a Bologna
16/12/2022 - 10:48
ACCEPT: dentro i White Skull per l'unica data italiana
16/12/2022 - 10:41
TULUS: a febbraio il nuovo disco "Fandens Kall"
16/12/2022 - 10:38
GOROD: primi dettagli e title track del nuovo disco "The Orb"
16/12/2022 - 10:34
BLOOD RED THRONE: il nuovo disco uscirà tramite Soulseller Records
 
