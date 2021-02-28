|
Il cantante dei Black Swan Robin McAuley ha annunciato un nuovo disco solista, Alive, in arrivo il 17 febbraio 2023 tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
A sinistra è riportata la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Alive
02. Dead as a Bone
03. Bless Me Father
04. Feel Like Hell
05. Can’t Go On
06. The Endless Mile
07. Fading Away
08. My Only Son
09. When the Time Has Come
10. Stronger Than Before
11. Who I Am
Di seguito è possibile invece ascoltare il primo singolo, la titletrack Alive: