Interagendo con il player seguente è possibile ascoltare integralmente Innermost, nuovo album che i blackster Hate Forest pubblicheranno il 21 dicembre 2023 tramite Osmose Productions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la track list è la seguente:
01. Those Who Howl Inside the Snowstorm (03:38)
02. By Full Moon's Light Alone the Steppe Throne Can Be Seen (06:28)
03. Ice-Cold Bloodless Veins (05:40)
04. Temple of the Great Eternal Night (08:01)
05. Whiteout Silence (03:40)
06. Solitude in Starry December (07:45)