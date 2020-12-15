     
 
20/12/22
FLESHGORE
Carnival of Flesh

20/12/22
GODWATT
Vol. III

23/12/22
OCCULSED
Parturition of Adulteration

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

13/01/23
MANSION
Second Death

13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness

13/01/23
AHAB
The Coral Tombs

28/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 1)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 2)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
HATE FOREST: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album "Innermost"
20/12/2022 - 18:05 (16 letture)

80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/12/2022 - 18:05
HATE FOREST: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album "Innermost"
17/12/2020 - 10:18
HATE FOREST: ascolta la nuova ''No Stronghold Can Withstand this Malice''
15/12/2020 - 18:50
HATE FOREST: a natale il nuovo album ''Hour of the Centaur''
