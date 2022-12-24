COBRA SPELL: firmano con Napalm Records

|
L\'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto il quintetto sleaze rock tutto al femminile delle Cobra Spell.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della fondatrice Sonia Anubis (ex-Burning Witches):
“This is a very big step for COBRA SPELL. I have a HUGE amount of confidence in the potential of this amazing collaboration with the mighty Napalm Records. When it comes to record deals, I had really taken the time to look around for the very, very best I could get for the band since the dreams and goals of COBRA SPELL are very big and we want to get sh*t done in the best way possible. We aim for 80s rock and roll world domination — and that is serious business. After having worked with Napalm Records in the past with my previous band CRYPTA, I am in no doubt that we will make this happen together. Be prepared for a whole new level of sleazy action from us. LET’S BRING THE 80s BACK!”