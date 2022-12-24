     
 
La Band
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

13/01/23
AHAB
The Coral Tombs

13/01/23
MANSION
Second Death

13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

13/01/23
EISREGEN
Grenzganger

13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness

13/01/23
TURMION KATILOT
Omen X

CONCERTI

28/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 1)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

29/12/22
SCARLET RECORDS FEST (day 2)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
COBRA SPELL: firmano con Napalm Records
26/12/2022 - 18:03 (21 letture)

26/12/2022 - 18:03
COBRA SPELL: firmano con Napalm Records
26/12/2022 - 18:07
HOUSE OF LORDS: pubblicano un lyric video dal \'\'Saints and Sinners\'\'
26/12/2022 - 17:59
SAXON: guarda la clip di \'\'Dambusters\'\'
26/12/2022 - 17:53
GHOSTWRITER: ecco \'\'Light\'\' dal prossimo disco
26/12/2022 - 17:48
NESTOR: pubblicato il video del brano \'\'These Days\'\'
24/12/2022 - 18:40
SINGULARITY: ecco la clip del brano "Uncontrolled"
24/12/2022 - 18:34
ADE: presentano il singolo "Obolvs"
24/12/2022 - 17:42
TANZWUT: previsto per il 2023 il nuovo album "Silberne Hochzeit"
24/12/2022 - 00:49
STRYPER: guarda il video di "Near" dall'ultimo disco
24/12/2022 - 00:39
THE LAST ROCKSTARS: disponibile il singolo di debutto "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)"
24/12/2022 - 00:31
METALLICA: il live video del nuovo singolo
 
