LORD OF THE LOST: ecco titletrack e dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Blood & Glitter’’

I Lord of the Lost pubblicheranno venerdì 30 dicembre 2022, ossia tra pochi giorni, il loro ottavo disco in studio, Blood & Glitter, tramite Napalm Records.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. Blood & Glitter
2. Leave Your Hate in the Comments
3. Absolute Attitude
4. The Future of a Past Life
5. No Respect for Disrespect
6. Reset the Preset
7. Destruction Manual
8. Dead End
9. Leaving the Planet Earth
10. Forever Lost
11. Save Our Souls
12. One Last Song
13 The Look (Roxette Cover)
Qui sotto, ecco la titletrack del disco: