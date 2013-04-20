LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning
06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children
06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser
10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya
13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness
13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda
13/01/23
TURMION KATILOT
Omen X
13/01/23
BEYOND THE BLACK
Beyond the Black
13/01/23
AHAB
The Coral Tombs
13/01/23
SCREAMER
Kingmaker
04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)
06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA
14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA
17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA
19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)
20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
The year has turned to 2023 and it's time to fix our beady little eyes on the new era and the - soon to be released - new album: SCREEM WRITERS GUILD 🔥🦇! Some juicy appetizers of it are coming up sooner than you might expext... stay tuned!.. #lordi @atomicfirerec pic.twitter.com/U6QH1JdIBJ— Lordi (@LORDIOFFICIAL) January 1, 2023
