     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness

13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

13/01/23
TURMION KATILOT
Omen X

13/01/23
BEYOND THE BLACK
Beyond the Black

13/01/23
AHAB
The Coral Tombs

13/01/23
SCREAMER
Kingmaker

CONCERTI

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
02/01/2023 - 10:44 (41 letture)

RECENSIONI
69
58
70
ARTICOLI
26/04/2013
Live Report
LORDI + REVERSE GRIP + COLLATERAL DAMAGE
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 20/04/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/01/2023 - 10:44
LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
21/11/2022 - 12:02
LORDI: firmano con Atomic Fire Records, nuovo album nel 2023
20/09/2022 - 10:21
LORDI: tre concerti in Italia
31/05/2022 - 18:03
LORDI: ecco il nuovo chitarrista
08/05/2022 - 22:48
LORDI: si separano dal chitarrista
26/11/2021 - 20:33
LORDI: la clip di ''Merry Blah Blah Blah''
24/09/2021 - 17:57
LORDI: i dettagli dei sette nuovi album ''Lordiversity'' e il video di ''Abracadaver''
20/08/2021 - 10:14
LORDI: guarda il video di ''Believe Me'' dal nuovo album ''Lordiversity - Superflytrap''
24/02/2020 - 18:35
LORDI: annullate le date di Roma e Firenze del tour
19/02/2020 - 19:18
LORDI: ecco gli orari delle date italiane
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/01/2023 - 12:09
ISOLA ROCK: le prime informazioni dell\'edizione 2023
02/01/2023 - 10:47
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: interrompono le attività
02/01/2023 - 10:41
UADA: nel 2023 pubblicheranno il nuovo album
02/01/2023 - 10:23
ANALEPSY: guarda il videoclip di \'\'Edge of Chaos\'\'
02/01/2023 - 10:20
SAXON: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
31/12/2022 - 12:20
CONJURETH: disponibile un singolo da “The Parasitic Chambers”
31/12/2022 - 12:03
MITHRIDATUM: a febbraio l'esordio con “Harowing”, disponibile il primo singolo
31/12/2022 - 11:51
THE CROWN: Mikael Norén è il nuovo batterista
31/12/2022 - 11:33
COVEN JAPAN: firmano con No Remorse Records per il disco di debutto
31/12/2022 - 11:16
STARVING MONSTERS: ascolta il singolo di debutto “When the Night”
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     