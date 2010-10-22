     
 
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: interrompono le attività
02/01/2023 - 10:47 (146 letture)

Fabio
Lunedì 2 Gennaio 2023, 13.40.51
2
Dispiace li ho visti live 3/4 annetti fa ed erano ancora in forma, già rimangono fortunatamente i grandi album
Rik bay area thrash
Lunedì 2 Gennaio 2023, 13.17.55
1
E così anche i nuclear assault sono giunti al capolinea della loro lunga carriera. Non sono gli ultimi, e purtroppo si aggiungeranno altre band ... di loro ci resta un manipolo di grandi album di una decade unica e irripetibile ... thrash core till death 🤘🎸
30/07/2015
Live Report
NUCLEAR ASSAULT + ASSAULTER + ENFORCES
Traffic Club, Roma, 23/07/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/01/2023 - 10:47
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: interrompono le attività
17/06/2015 - 22:33
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: aggiunti i Murder Spree alla data di Roma
02/06/2015 - 10:30
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: online il nuovo lyric video
06/05/2015 - 19:37
UNITED AS ONE FEST: i dettagli della data dei Nuclear Assault a Poviglio
30/04/2015 - 09:11
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: disponibile un'anteprima del nuovo EP
22/03/2015 - 15:00
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: a giugno un nuovo EP
17/12/2014 - 01:24
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Bloodbath, Nuclear Assault e Crossplane
25/11/2014 - 13:25
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: tre date in Italia
21/08/2014 - 23:54
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: un nuovo disco e tour finale nel 2015
22/10/2010 - 17:15
MARYLAND DEATHFEST: Coroner, Nuclear Assault e altre conferme
