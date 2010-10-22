NUCLEAR ASSAULT: interrompono le attività

|
Tramite un\'intervista a That Metal Interview, il bassista della formazione thrash/crossover Nuclear Assault Dan Lilker ha confermato che la band ha interrotto ufficialmente le attività.
Il motivo principale della scelta è legata principalmente a motivi famigliari e anagrafici.
It\'s hard to explain, because some of it\'s stuff that we don\'t really discuss outside the band or anything. But it\'s hard now, because John [Connelly], our frontman, he\'s a high school teacher. So it\'s really hard for him to get away. Obviously, he could get school vacations in the summer, but he\'s also got a family. Just because it\'s summer and he doesn\'t have to teach doesn\'t mean he\'s gonna run away for a month and not be able to just go do normal vacation shit with his family and everything. So it just gets more complicated like that. He\'s been doing that for a while now. So, obviously, he has a teacher\'s schedule and he cannot take off from that; they have a very strict vacation thing with the New York education system. So that alone is a big reason that it\'s really hard to do it.