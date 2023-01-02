     
 
La copertina del disco di debutto
05/01/23
SONS OF CULT
Back to the Beginning

06/01/23
IGGY POP
Every Loser

06/01/23
ANTI-FLAG
Lies They Tell Our Children

10/01/23
THY DARKENED SHADE
Liber Lvcifer II - Mahapralaya

13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness

13/01/23
MANSION
Second Death

13/01/23
TURMION KATILOT
Omen X

13/01/23
BEYOND THE BLACK
Beyond the Black

13/01/23
EISREGEN
Grenzganger

04/01/23
MESSA
DEMODÈ CLUB - MODUGNO (BA)

06/01/23
MESSA
URBAN - PERUGIA

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
PLAGUE BEARER: i dettagli del primo album \'\'Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation\'\'
03/01/2023 - 00:03 (29 letture)

03/01/2023 - 00:03
03/01/2023 - 00:02
JOB FOR A COWBOY: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
02/01/2023 - 17:04
OVERKILL: è deceduto l'ex-chitarrista Sebastian Marino
02/01/2023 - 16:50
MOURNING NOISE: guarda il video di "Misery Loves Me" dall'ultimo EP
02/01/2023 - 16:28
LORD OF THE LOST: online la clip del "Leave Your Hate in the Comments"
02/01/2023 - 12:09
ISOLA ROCK: le prime informazioni dell'edizione 2023
02/01/2023 - 10:47
NUCLEAR ASSAULT: interrompono le attività
02/01/2023 - 10:44
LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
02/01/2023 - 10:41
UADA: nel 2023 pubblicheranno il nuovo album
02/01/2023 - 10:23
ANALEPSY: guarda il videoclip di "Edge of Chaos"
02/01/2023 - 10:20
SAXON: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
 
