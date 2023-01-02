PLAGUE BEARER: i dettagli del primo album \'\'Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation\'\'

|
I Plague Bearer di Kelly Kuciemba, progetto parallelo e origine dei più noti deathster Drawn and Quartered, daranno alle stampe il 3 marzo 2023 il loro primo full-lenght, intitolato Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation, via Nameless Grave Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Unholy Black Satanic War Metal
2. Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation
3. Defiled by Sodomy
4. Decapitated Angels
5. Antichristian Inquisition
6. Under One Sign
7. Rise of the Goat
8. Churches Are in Flames
9. In Satan\'s Name
10. Christbane