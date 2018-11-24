SANHEDRIN: presentano il singolo \\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'Scythian Women\\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'

Gli heavy metaller Sanhedrin
hanno presentato, attraverso i canali social della Metal Blade Records
, il loro nuovo inedito Scythian Women
. Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album Lights On
(qui
i dettagli), in uscita il 4 marzo.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni della cantante Erica Stolz
:\\\\\\\"I wrote the song about an archeological discovery in Russia late December 2019. A tomb was found with the skeletons of four Scythian women warriors aged 12 to 50. They had battle scars and were buried with weapons and horses. It was the best example of pre-Christian female identity I’ve ever seen. The song was my tribute to them, a way to bring their spirits into a new age, continue their story and show what women are able to do.\\\\\\\"