13/01/23
BEYOND THE BLACK
Beyond the Black

13/01/23
MANSION
Second Death

13/01/23
TURMION KATILOT
Omen X

13/01/23
AHAB
The Coral Tombs

13/01/23
CROM
The Era of Darkness

13/01/23
SCREAMER
Kingmaker

13/01/23
EISREGEN
Grenzganger

13/01/23
RUINTHRONE
The Unconscious Mind Of Arda

13/01/23
HAXPROCESS
The Caverns of Duat

20/01/23
TWILIGHT FORCE
At the Heart of Wintervale

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
SANHEDRIN: presentano il singolo \\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'Scythian Women\\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'
10/01/2023 - 21:37 (37 letture)

10/01/2023 - 21:37
SANHEDRIN: presentano il singolo \\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'Scythian Women\\\\\\\'\\\\\\\'
13/02/2022 - 11:30
SANHEDRIN: ''Lost at Sea'' è il nuovo singolo da ''Lights On'
14/01/2022 - 17:13
SANHEDRIN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Lights On''
24/11/2020 - 11:16
SANHEDRIN: entrano nel roster di Metal Blade Records, nuovo disco nel 2021
24/11/2018 - 18:49
SANHEDRIN: a febbraio pubblicheranno il secondo disco
10/01/2023 - 21:54
NANOWAR OF STEEL: i dettagli di \'\'Dislike to False Metal\'\' e il video del primo singolo
10/01/2023 - 21:47
FIRIENHOLT: a fine mese il nuovo album \'\'White Frost and Elder Blood\'\'
10/01/2023 - 16:36
FRANCESCO BUCCI: progetto solista per il membro degli Ottone Pesante
10/01/2023 - 16:31
HECATE FEST: i dettagli della prima edizione
10/01/2023 - 16:27
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: una data a Bologna
10/01/2023 - 16:23
PERIPHERY: annunciano il nuovo album
10/01/2023 - 16:19
KRUELTY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album "Untopia"
10/01/2023 - 16:15
THE DAMNED: un concerto a Milano
10/01/2023 - 16:12
PROTEST THE HERO: al lavoro per il nuovo disco
06/01/2023 - 18:48
METALLIZED: problema tecnico per News e commenti
 
