L'alternative rock band inglese degli Enter Shikari ha annunciato un nuovo album, A Kiss for the Whole World, che uscirà il 21 aprile 2023 tramite SO Recordings/Ambush Reality.
Insieme all'annuncio, la band britannica ha diffuso il primo singolo, (Pls) Set Me on Fire, scritta dal cantante Rou reynolds dopo due anni di blocco creativo, durante i quali, stando alle sue dichiarazioni, non avrebbe mai trovato l'ispirazione per comporre nuova musica:
“Honestly, I thought I was fucked. I've never felt so detached from my soul, my purpose, my fucking spirit. I didn't write music for almost two years. The longest I'd gone before that was two weeks. I was broken. It's almost as if my brain had asked: 'What is the point in music if it cannot be shared? What is the point in writing music if it's not to be experienced with others?' and then promptly switched itself off. '(Pls) Set Me On Fire' grew out of that desperation. This song is a projectile vomit of positive energy. Every emotion trapped inside me for two years, finally set free.”
Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
01. A Kiss for the Whole World
02. (Pls) Set Me on Fire
03. It Hurts
04. Leap into the Lightning
05. Feed Yøur Søul
06. Dead Wood
07. Jailbreak
08. Bloodshot
09. Bloodshot (Coda)
10. Goldfĭsh
11. Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don't Know You Anymore)
12. Giant Pacific Octopus Swirling Off Into Infinity…
Mentre a sinistra potete vedere la copertina, qui sotto potete ascoltare (Pls) Set Me on Fire: