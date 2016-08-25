     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/01/23
DRYAD
The Abyssal Plain

20/01/23
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
Into Sorrow Evermore

20/01/23
LEAFLET
Something Beyond

20/01/23
SILVER BULLET
Shadowfall

20/01/23
NOTHINGNESS
Supriminal

20/01/23
TWILIGHT FORCE
At the Heart of Wintervale

20/01/23
CELESTIAL WIZARD
Winds of the Cosmos

20/01/23
BIG CITY
Sunwind Sails

20/01/23
ISSA
Lights of Japan

20/01/23
THE PRIVATEER
Kingdom of Exiles

CONCERTI

14/01/23
ELLENDE + SEDNA + MOTHER AUGUSTA + DUIR
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/01/23
BLACK WINTER FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

14/01/23
ISOLA ROCK WINTER
THE FACTORY - VERONA

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
ENTER SHIKARI: ad aprile esce "A Kiss for the Whole World", ascolta "(Pls) Set Me on Fire"
13/01/2023 - 09:51 (86 letture)

Black Me Out
Venerdì 13 Gennaio 2023, 10.18.18
1
Il singolo non è male, mescola vecchi e nuovi elementi della musica della band e questo è un bene. Però i membri parlano talmente bene e sono talmente entusiasti del disco che il mio hype è letteralmente alle stelle! E dal momento che non sono mai stato deluso da Rou e compagni rimango fiducioso anche questa volta.
RECENSIONI
86
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/01/2023 - 09:51
ENTER SHIKARI: ad aprile esce "A Kiss for the Whole World", ascolta "(Pls) Set Me on Fire"
18/11/2022 - 00:24
ENTER SHIKARI: ascolta ‘‘Bull’’ con Cody Frost
31/08/2022 - 00:11
ENTER SHIKARI: guarda il video di ‘‘The Void Stares Back’’ con i Wargasm
20/08/2019 - 09:40
ENTER SHIKARI: online il video di "Stop the Clocks"
12/10/2018 - 18:24
ENTER SHIKARI: gli As It Is di supporto per la data di Milano ad aprile
13/07/2018 - 14:23
ENTER SHIKARI: una data in Italia ad aprile
14/09/2017 - 09:50
ENTER SHIKARI: ecco il video di 'Rabble Rouser'
06/08/2017 - 16:58
ENTER SHIKARI: annunciati i dettagli del nuovo disco ed una data in Italia
11/10/2016 - 16:41
ENTER SHIKARI: pubblicato video del brano 'Hoodwinker'
25/08/2016 - 11:29
ENTER SHIKARI: i dettagli di 'Live at Alexandra Palace' in uscita a novembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/01/2023 - 10:01
DELAIN: pubblicano il nuovo singolo "Moth to a Flame"
13/01/2023 - 09:42
FLOOR JANSEN: disponibile il nuovo singolo "Invincible"
13/01/2023 - 09:31
BLACK STONE CHERRY: ascolta l'inedita "Out of Pocket"
13/01/2023 - 09:26
THE LUCID: \"Risk Machine\" è il nuovo singolo dall\'EP \"Saddle Up and Ride\"
13/01/2023 - 08:23
MEMORIAM: online il nuovo singolo "Total War"
13/01/2023 - 08:19
STORM{O}: ascolta la nuova "Endocannibalismo"
13/01/2023 - 08:15
DARK SANCTUARY: i dettagli del nuovo album "Cernunnos"
13/01/2023 - 08:12
HOUR OF PENANCE: al lavoro per il nuovo disco
12/01/2023 - 17:10
CATTLE DECAPITATION: annunciato il nuovo disco "Terrasite"
12/01/2023 - 17:02
PERIPHERY: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album e due singoli in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     