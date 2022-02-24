|
I Diehumane, il nuovo progetto musicale di Rick Hunolt, pubblicheranno il 5 maggio 2023 il loro disco di debutto, The Grotesque, tramite l\'etichetta WURMgroup.
La band ha diffuso la lunga tracklist dell\'uscita:
01. The Executively Dysfunctional
02. King of Nothing (The Bruiser)
03. Standing at the Edge of Forever
04. Shell Shock
05. The Death Knell
06. Epitaph
07. Oblivion
08. The Vanishing
09. Ghosts
10. Aphasia
11. Nevermind
12. Crossroads
13. The Descent
14. The Devil Sings
15. Sparrows
16. Skeletons
17. Stardust Blues
Il primo singolo tratto dall\'album, Oblivion, è ascoltabile qui sotto: