20/01/23
SABATOn
Heroes of the Great War (EP)

20/01/23
LEAFLET
Something Beyond

20/01/23
SILVER BULLET
Shadowfall

20/01/23
DRYAD
The Abyssal Plain

20/01/23
NOTHINGNESS
Supriminal

20/01/23
TWILIGHT FORCE
At the Heart of Wintervale

20/01/23
CELESTIAL WIZARD
Winds of the Cosmos

20/01/23
BIG CITY
Sunwind Sails

20/01/23
ISSA
Lights of Japan

20/01/23
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
Into Sorrow Evermore

CONCERTI

17/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

18/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
WARDRUNA (SOLD OUT)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
DREAM THEATER
PALAPARTENOPE - NAPOLI

24/01/23
DREAM THEATER
TUSCANY HALL - FIRENZE
KARDINAL SIN: annunciano il nuovo album "S.A.L.I.G.I.A", ascolta il primo singolo
16/01/2023 - 12:29 (55 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/01/2023 - 12:29
KARDINAL SIN: annunciano il nuovo album "S.A.L.I.G.I.A", ascolta il primo singolo
19/04/2018 - 16:36
KARDINAL SIN: guarda il nuovo video
13/03/2018 - 14:19
KARDINAL SIN: ecco il video del singolo 'Mastermind'
05/02/2018 - 11:55
KARDINAL SIN: firmano per la Massacre Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/01/2023 - 16:46
FESTERDECAY: dettagli e singolo del debutto “Reality Rotten to the Core”
16/01/2023 - 16:43
IN FLAMES: online il singolo “Meet Your Maker”
16/01/2023 - 12:49
BEYOND THE BLACK: guarda la clip di "Free Me" dall'album omonimo
16/01/2023 - 12:40
HOST: "My Only Escape" è il terzo singolo dal disco di debutto
16/01/2023 - 12:35
SIENA ROOT: disponibile il secondo singolo da "Revelation", "Keeper of the Flame"
16/01/2023 - 12:21
REVOCATION: online il video di "Godforsaken"
16/01/2023 - 10:47
MYSTIC CIRCLE: disponibili i dettagli del nuovo album "Erzdämon"
16/01/2023 - 10:41
BLAZE OF SORROW: annunciano il nuovo disco "Vultus Fati", ascolta "Flammae"
16/01/2023 - 10:38
DARK TRANQUILLITY: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album
16/01/2023 - 10:34
NOTHGARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP "Symphonia Deorum"
 
