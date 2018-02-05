|
La formazione power metal svedese Kardinal Sin pubblicherà per Massacre Records, in data 3 marzo 2023, il nuovo album S.A.L.I.G.I.A.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. They Crashed in the Storm
2. The Beginning of the End (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 1)
3. Siege of Jerusalem
4. Lost Imperium (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 2)
5. Reveal the Sinners Soul
6. S.A.L.I.G.I.A
7. In the Line of Fire
8. Devastation
9. The Velvet Lies
10. The Aftermath (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 3)
Il video ufficiale di Siege of Jerusalem è disponibile in basso, dal momento che il brano è stato scelto come primo singolo tratto dall\'uscita: