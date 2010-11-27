SECRET SPHERE: in studio per il nuovo album

|
Il gruppo power/prog metal Secret Sphere ha comunicato, attraverso un post sulla pagina ufficiale Facebook della band, che al momento si trova in studio di registrazione per lavorare al nuovo album senza aggiungere altri dettagli.
Qui di seguito le parole del comunicato:
We’re deep into the production of the new album!
As usual we love to you explore different musical paths, we did it so many times in the past and it’s something that keep our flame alive, it’s a challenge everytime time and we love it!
For this new chapter the sphere is exploring more the dark side of our musical taste, of course keeping our roots strongly present!
…but let’s say there will be some new elements, more dark orchestrations that turn into majestic refrain, the heaviest and faster riffs of our career, the most powerful and beastie drums ( yes, there will be also some extreme tempos !!!) 🌪 🌪🌪
The most of everything !!!
We are very very excited and we can’t wait to share this with you!
L'ultima release ufficiale dei Secret Sphere è Lifeblood pubblicato nel 2021.