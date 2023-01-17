DEMONS DOWN: i dettagli del disco di debutto \'\'I Stand\'\'

|
I Demons Down sono la nuova band formata da James Robledo, già voce dei Sinner\'s Blood, Francesco Savino, chitarrista dei False Memories, Jimi Bell, alla sei corde con House of Lords e Autograph, dall’ex-batterista degli House of Lords Ken Mary e dall’ex-bassista dei Quiet Riot Chuck Wright.
La neonata formazione debutterà con l’album I Stand in data 10 marzo 2023 tramite la nostrana Frontiers Music Srl.
Il disco, prodotto da Alessandro Del Vecchio, conterrà le seguenti undici tracce:
1. I Stand
2. Disappear
3. Down in a Hole
4. On My Way to You
5. Where Will Our Tears Fall?
6. Book of Love
7. Stranded in the Middle of Nowhere
8. Follow Me
9. To the Edge of the World
10. Search Over the Horizon
11. Only the Brave
Come primo singolo, il gruppo ha scelto la titletrack: