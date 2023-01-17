ALASE: ecco il singolo ‘‘Clear Sky Is Not a Curse’’ dal secondo album in studio

|
I progster finlandesi Alase daranno alle stampe in data 14 aprile 2023 il loro secondo disco in studio, A Matter of Time, tramite l’etichetta Inverse Records.
La band ha diffuso il primo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione, Clear Sky Is Not a Curse, che potete ascoltare in fondo alla pagina.
A sinistra trovate la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Understanding the Waves
2. Clear Sky Is Not a Curse
3. Fate\'s Intervention
4. Unburden
5. Life Ahead
6. The Source
7. Out of Place
8. Feeling Free
9. Ajan kysymys