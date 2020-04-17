     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Dalton Jolley
Clicca per ingrandire
Chad Anderson
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/01/23
TWILIGHT FORCE
At the Heart of Wintervale

20/01/23
DRYAD
The Abyssal Plain

20/01/23
SABATOn
Heroes of the Great War (EP)

20/01/23
BIG CITY
Sunwind Sails

20/01/23
RIVERSIDE
ID.Entity

20/01/23
BARNABAS SKY
What Comes to Light

20/01/23
ISSA
Lights of Japan

20/01/23
THE PRIVATEER
Kingdom of Exiles

20/01/23
CELESTIAL WIZARD
Winds of the Cosmos

20/01/23
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
Into Sorrow Evermore

CONCERTI

19/01/23
SHADOW OF INTENT + AVERSIONS CROWN + ANGELMAKER + THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

19/01/23
MONSTROSITY + ORIGIN + REJECT THE SICKNESS + INTREPID
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
WARDRUNA (SOLD OUT)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
DREAM THEATER
PALAPARTENOPE - NAPOLI

24/01/23
DREAM THEATER
TUSCANY HALL - FIRENZE

28/01/23
ROCK HARD FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
JUDICATOR: annunciati alcuni cambi in formazione, guarda la clip di "Strange to the World"
18/01/2023 - 18:11 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/01/2023 - 18:11
JUDICATOR: annunciati alcuni cambi in formazione, guarda la clip di "Strange to the World"
28/11/2022 - 12:19
JUDICATOR: presentano la clip di ''The Majesty of Decay''
24/11/2022 - 14:23
JUDICATOR: ascolta il nuovo disco ''The Majesty of Decay''
02/11/2022 - 10:21
JUDICATOR: pubblicato il singolo ''The Black Elk'' da ''The Majesty of Decay''
06/10/2022 - 09:14
JUDICATOR: ascolta il singolo ''Ursa Major''
02/09/2022 - 17:11
JUDICATOR: ecco i dettagli di ''The Majesty of Decay'' e il primo singolo
22/10/2020 - 18:09
JUDICATOR: pubblicato il video di ''Let There Be Light'' dall'ultimo album
26/06/2020 - 09:36
JUDICATOR: online il lyric video di ''Let There Be Nothing''
22/05/2020 - 17:35
JUDICATOR: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Tomorrow's Sun''
17/04/2020 - 14:19
JUDICATOR: previsto per luglio il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/01/2023 - 18:33
A LIFE DIVIDED: ecco il singolo "Best Time"
18/01/2023 - 18:26
SUOTANA: in arrivo l'album "Ounas I", ecco "Through the Mammoth Valley"
18/01/2023 - 15:14
HEIDEVOLK: disponibile il video ufficiale di "Wederkeer"
18/01/2023 - 15:12
FROZEN CROWN: online il visualizer del singolo "Victorious"
18/01/2023 - 09:54
GALNERYUS: ascolta l'inedita "Run to the Edge"
18/01/2023 - 09:49
HAKEN: disponibile il nuovo singolo "Taurus"
18/01/2023 - 00:05
ALASE: i dettagli e il singolo "Clear Sky Is Not a Curse" dal secondo album in studio
18/01/2023 - 00:05
EMBRYO: pubblicano il singolo "Darkest Lights"
18/01/2023 - 00:04
KHYMERA: ascolta la nuova "Hear Me Calling"
18/01/2023 - 00:03
DEMONS DOWN: i dettagli del disco di debutto "I Stand"
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     