Gli americani Judicator hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, alcuni cambi nella propria formazione.
A lasciare la band sono il batterista Jordi Elcess e il chitarrista Balmore Lemus; di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni:
"It is with a truly heavy heart that I announce my departure from Judicator. This band is my family. It's hard to believe it has been nine years since I hopped on board. We've shed so much blood, sweat, and tears, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together.
In the past couple of years, my family and work life have blossomed in some really beautiful ways. Where things have led, simply put, I just can't give Judicator what it needs anymore. So rather than try to half-ass something that deserves to be whole-assed, I feel stepping down after the phenomenal 'Majesty of Decay' was the right thing to do for everyone.
I\'m so grateful to the band, our fans, and all the wonderful people we've worked with along the way. I know John Yelland has things on lock, so don't worry about the future of Aunt Judi -- she'll be fine.
With all the love,
Jordy\"
Balmore states:
"It was an honor to be a part of this album! To get to create with such beautiful human beings is always a pleasure and I'm looking forward to seeing what Aunt Judy has in store for us next!"
A rimpiazzarli ufficialmente sono il batterista Dalton Jolley e il chitarrista Chad Anderson.
Di seguito potete inoltre vedere il video ufficiale per il brano Strange to the World, tratto dal loro penultimo disco Let There Be Nothing.