La copertina della nuova edizione
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/01/23
BIG CITY
Sunwind Sails

20/01/23
SILVER BULLET
Shadowfall

20/01/23
DRYAD
The Abyssal Plain

20/01/23
HEROES AND MONSTERS
Heroes and Monsters

20/01/23
CELESTIAL WIZARD
Winds of the Cosmos

20/01/23
ISSA
Lights of Japan

20/01/23
THE PRIVATEER
Kingdom of Exiles

20/01/23
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
Into Sorrow Evermore

20/01/23
SABATOn
Heroes of the Great War (EP)

20/01/23
NOTHINGNESS
Supriminal

CONCERTI

20/01/23
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + OMNIUM GATHERUM + W.E.B. + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
WARDRUNA (SOLD OUT)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
DREAM THEATER
PALAPARTENOPE - NAPOLI

24/01/23
DREAM THEATER
TUSCANY HALL - FIRENZE

28/01/23
ROCK HARD FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

03/02/23
KATATONIA + SÓLSTAFIR + SOM
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

03/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
RISERVA SONORA - PINEROLO (TO)
DARKTHRONE: i dettagli di ''Goatlord - Original''
20/01/2023 - 08:32

05/11/2016
Intervista
DARKTHRONE
Slow heavy metal
 
