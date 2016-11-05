DARKTHRONE: i dettagli di ''Goatlord - Original''

|
I blackster Darkthrone hanno diffuso i dettagli della nuova edizione del loro classico Goatlord in pubblicazione il 10 febbraio tramite Peaceville Records.
Si tratta della versione originale del disco, pubblicato nel 1996, ovvero solamente strumentale e senza le tracce vocali. Goatlord doveva essere il secondo disco della band ma i piani furono cambiati quando il gruppo decise di esplorare sonorità più black metal che il death delle origini.
Qui di seguito trovate il comunicato di presentazione e la track list mentre a lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Zbigniew Bielak.
Goatlord: Original contains these cult tracks in their original instrumental form, recorded in the band’s rehearsal space (vocals were added in the mid-90’s before an official release came through Moonfog Productions in 1996), with the classic line-up of Gylve ‘Fenris’ Nagell on drums, Ted Skjellum on lead guitar, Ivar Enger on Rhythm guitar & Dag Nilsen on bass.
Taken from Fenriz’s original tape source & transferred/mastered by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, this is the pinnacle of Darkthrone’s more death/doom metal-oriented direction before the transition towards black metal infamy. Featuring intricate arrangements, sombre melodies & a truly distinguishable style overall, ‘Goatlord : Original’ represents a band performing well in advance of its young age.
Artwork for this release appears courtesy of renowned artist, Zbigniew Bielak.
1. Rex
2. Pure Demoniac Blessing
3. (The) Grimness of Which Shepherds Mourn
4. Sadomasochistic Rites
5. As Desertshadows
6. In His Lovely Kingdom
7. Black Daimon
8. Toward(s) the Thornfields
9. (Birth of Evil) Virgin Sin
10. Green Cave Float
11. A Blaze in the Northern Sky (1991)