DAVID CROSBY: ci ha lasciato lo storico cantante

20/01/2023 - 08:41 (180 letture)



Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 8 rip 7 If I could remember...è proprio un gran disco. Mentre gli album con CSN&Y o CSN non li ho mai apprezzati sino in fondo. Comunque i suoi 81 anni li ha vissuti tutti 6 Un gigante...ho sempre amato le armonie vocali dei The Byrds e quelle con Nash e Stills,ovviamente anche con Young grande musica.r.i.p. 5 Volevo dire con Neil Young 4 Ha collaborato anche Neil Young. R.I.P. 3 Giusto ricordarlo con un pezzo del bellissimo 'If only...' RIP 2 Era nell'aria ma mi spiace ugualmente. ....addio amico mio! 1 R.I.P. Mr. Crosby!