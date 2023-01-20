     
 
David Crosby
DAVID CROSBY: ci ha lasciato lo storico cantante
20/01/2023 - 08:41 (180 letture)

fasanez
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 13.12.37
8
rip
Rob Fleming
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 12.16.40
7
If I could remember...è proprio un gran disco. Mentre gli album con CSN&Y o CSN non li ho mai apprezzati sino in fondo. Comunque i suoi 81 anni li ha vissuti tutti
progster78
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 11.31.44
6
Un gigante...ho sempre amato le armonie vocali dei The Byrds e quelle con Nash e Stills,ovviamente anche con Young grande musica.r.i.p.
LAMBRUSCORE
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 11.27.35
5
Volevo dire con Neil Young
LAMBRUSCORE
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 11.25.47
4
Ha collaborato anche Neil Young. R.I.P.
N�esis
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 9.50.05
3
Giusto ricordarlo con un pezzo del bellissimo \'If only...\' RIP
Fabio Rasta
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 9.34.36
2
Era nell\'aria ma mi spiace ugualmente. ....addio amico mio!
Elluis
Venerdì 20 Gennaio 2023, 9.03.58
1
R.I.P. Mr. Crosby!
20/01/2023 - 08:41
DAVID CROSBY: ci ha lasciato lo storico cantante
