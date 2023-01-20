DAVID CROSBY: ci ha lasciato lo storico cantante

|
All'età di ottantuno anni, ci ha lasciato dopo una lunga malattia il cantautore folk David Crosby. Era da molto tempo affetto anche da diabete e aveva avuto anche problemi cardiaci.
Il musicista nel corso della carriera è stato membro dei The Byrds e del supergruppo Crosby, Stills & Nash oltre ad aver collaborato con artisti quali Joni Mitchell, Phil Collins e JAmes Taylor.
Qui di seguito il comunicato della moglie:
It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us
His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers,
A nome di tutta la redazione porgiamo le nostre condoglianze alla famiglia.