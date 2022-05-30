OV SULFUR: dettagli e singolo del disco di debutto ''The Burden Ov Faith''

|
Il 24 marzo 2023 la Century Media Records pubblicherà The Burden Ov Faith, il disco di debutto della formazione deathcore Ov Sulfur.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da MM Fabrications mentre la track list è la seguente:
1. Stained In Rot
2. Befouler (ft. Alex Terrible)
3. Unraveling (ft. Taylor Barber)
4. Death Ov Circumstance
5. Earthen
6. A Path to Salvation?
7. I, Apostate
8. Wide Open (ft. Howard Jones)
9. The Inglorious Archetype
10. The Burden Ov Faith (ft. Kyle Medina and Lindsay Schoolcraft)
Inoltre è online il video du Earthen.