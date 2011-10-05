REDEMPTION: a marzo il nuovo disco ''I Am The Storm'', ascolta un singolo

|
A cinque anni di distanza dal precedente Long Night’s Journey into Day, i progster Redemption pubblicheranno il nuovo album I Am the Storm il 24 marzo 2023 tramite AFM Records. Il disco avrà come ospiti anche Simone Mularoni (DGM), Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth) e Henrik Danhage (Evergrey).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la track list è la seguente:
01. I Am The Storm
02. Seven Minutes From Sunset
03. Remember The Dawn
04. The Emotional Depiction Of Light
05. Resilience
06. Action At A Distance
07. Turn It On Again
08. All This Time (And Not Enough)
09. The Emotional Depiction Of Light (Remix)
10. Red Rain
Inoltre è online il singolo Seven Minutes From Sunset.