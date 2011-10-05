     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/01/23
ZETRA
From Without (EP)

23/01/23
CONJURETH
The Parasitic Chambers

23/01/23
HALF LIFE
Like a Jungle

23/01/23
SUASION
The Infinite

27/01/23
ELECTRIC MOB
2 Make U Cry & Dance

27/01/23
BIZARREKULT
Den Tapten Krigen

27/01/23
STEVE VAI
Vai/Gash

27/01/23
ABLAZE MY SORROW
The Loss Of All Hope

27/01/23
MAGIC OPERA
Battle of Ice

27/01/23
RONNIE ROMERO
Raised on Heavy Radio

CONCERTI

21/01/23
DIO DRONE FESTIVAL
TEATRO DELLA LIMONAIA - SESTO FIORENTINO (FI)

22/01/23
WARDRUNA
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
WARDRUNA (SOLD OUT)
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

23/01/23
DREAM THEATER
PALAPARTENOPE - NAPOLI

24/01/23
DREAM THEATER
TUSCANY HALL - FIRENZE

28/01/23
ROCK HARD FESTIVAL
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

03/02/23
KATATONIA + SÓLSTAFIR + SOM
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

03/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
RISERVA SONORA - PINEROLO (TO)

04/02/23
TWILIGHT FORCE + SILVER BULLET + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
REDEMPTION: a marzo il nuovo disco ''I Am The Storm'', ascolta un singolo
21/01/2023 - 08:41 (73 letture)

McCallon
Sabato 21 Gennaio 2023, 11.27.29
1
Per ora due singoli buoni, ma non mi hanno fatto gridare al miracolo. Attendo comunque con interesse, avendo fiducia nella qualità di questa band.
RECENSIONI
81
59
86
72
80
82
90
ARTICOLI
26/12/2011
Intervista
REDEMPTION
Come affrontare la propria mortalità?
10/10/2011
Live Report
REDEMPTION + KINGCROW
Phenomenon, Fontaneto D'Agogna (NO), 05/10/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
21/01/2023 - 08:41
REDEMPTION: a marzo il nuovo disco ''I Am The Storm'', ascolta un singolo
09/12/2022 - 00:13
REDEMPTION: ascolta l'inedita ''I Am the Storm'', nuovo album nel 2023
24/05/2021 - 22:21
THE CEO: a giugno il disco di esordio, ecco ''Redemption''
30/01/2021 - 18:05
STRANGER VISION: guarda il video di ''Soul Redemption''
19/01/2021 - 21:21
PRODUCT OF HATE: ecco il video del brano ''Redemption''
07/01/2021 - 17:42
THE NOVA HAWKS: guarda il lyric video di ''Redemption''
16/11/2020 - 12:44
THE NOVA HAWKS: svelati i dettagli del disco di debutto ‘‘Redemption’’, ascolta il primo singolo
28/08/2020 - 15:20
REDEMPTION: ''The Suffocating Silence'' dal nuovo live DVD
15/08/2020 - 09:47
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST: disponibile il primo singolo ''A Day for Redemption'' dal nuovo album
25/07/2020 - 17:24
REDEMPTION: ''Walls'' dal prossimo live album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/01/2023 - 12:00
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR: il video ufficiale di ''One Love''
21/01/2023 - 11:53
RICK WAKEMAN: ascolta ‘‘The Dinner Party’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘A Gallery of the Imagination’’
21/01/2023 - 11:35
JETHRO TULL: i dettagli di ''RökFlöte'', ascolta il primo singolo
21/01/2023 - 08:37
RIVAL SONS: disponibile la nuova ''Rapture''
21/01/2023 - 08:30
SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION: nuova band con membri di Ayreon
21/01/2023 - 08:28
LAST IN LINE: annunciano il nuovo ''Jericho'', ascolta ''Ghost Town''
21/01/2023 - 08:24
OV SULFUR: dettagli e singolo del disco di debutto ''The Burden Ov Faith''
20/01/2023 - 18:34
BLACKMORE`S NIGHT: ascolta la nuova versione di ''Greensleeves''
20/01/2023 - 18:29
ELVENKING: presentano il singolo ''The Hanging Tree'' dal nuovo album
20/01/2023 - 18:24
TWILIGHT FORCE: disponibile il singolo ''At the Heart of Wintervale''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     