CROSS COUNTRY DRIVER: i dettagli di ''The New Truth'' e il primo singolo

I Cross Country Driver hanno annunciato per il 17 marzo 2023 la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl del loro disco di esordio The New Truth.
Di seguito potete vedere il video ufficiale di A Man with No Direction, che vede la presenza di dUg Pinnick e Jesse O’Brien.
Tracklist:
01. Wild Child ft. Mike Mangini, Greg Chaisson, & Jimmy Wallace
02. So Fly ft. Greg Chaisson, Jim Hoke, & Jimmy Wallace
03. A Man With No Direction ft. dUg Pinnick & Jesse O’Brien
04. Traces of the Truth ft. Greg Chaisson & Jimmy Wallace
05. I Won't Look Back ft. dUg Pinnick
06. Rio Tularosa ft. Mike Mangini & dUg Pinnick
07. Shine ft. Mike Mangini, Greg Chaisson, & Jimmy Wallace
08. Off the Rails ft. Rhonda Smith & Jimmy Wallace
09. Long Gone ft. Kfigg, Greg Chaisson, Carl Ayotte & Jimmy Wallace
10. Real Love ft. Mark Hill, Chad Cromwell & Jimmy Wallace
11. Risen ft. Vivian Campbell & Rhonda Smith
12. Everything Forgiven ft. Rhonda Smith & Jimmy Wallace
13. My Goodness ft. Justine Fischer