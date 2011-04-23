FROZEN DAWN: annunciano il nuovo ''The Decline of the Enlightened Gods'', ascolta un brano

|
La formazione melodic black metal Frozen Dawn ha diffuso i dettagli di The Decline of the Enlightened Gods, il nuovo album in pubblicazione il 10 febbraio tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la track list è la seguente:
1. Mystic Fires of Dark Allegiance
2. Spellbound
3. Black Reign Awaits
4. Frozen Kings
5. Wanderer of Times
6. Oath of Forgotten Past
7. Cosmic Black Chaos
8. The Decline of the Enlightened Gods
9. The Fall of Aeons
10. Blinded by Light, Enlightened by Darkness (Necrophobic cover)
Inoltre è online il player per poter ascoltare Wanderer of Times.