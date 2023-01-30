MARAUDER: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Metal Constructions VII''

La formazione heavy metal Marauder
pubblicherà il nuovo album Metal Constructions VII
il prossimo 10 marzo tramite Pitch Black Records
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la track list è la seguente:1. Intro (0:40)
2. Strike Back Again (5:09)
3. Shout it Out (4:56)
4. Under Her Spell (4:11)
5. Nightfall (4:53)
6. Erase (6:27)
7. Rock Fighters (4:51)
8. The Iron Mask (4:59)
9. Holy Bible (5:31)
10. Never Die (5:44)
11. The Son of God (5:29)
12. Father (9:09)
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio del singolo Stike Back Again
.