STILLBIRTH: diffusi i dettagli di ''Homo Deus'', in uscita ad aprile

I tedeschi Stillbirth pubblicheranno il loro ottavo disco in studio, Homo Deus, il 7 aprile 2023 tramite Distortion Music Group.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina dell'uscita, curata da Aghy Purakusuma, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. The Hunt
2. Disgraced
3. Proclaim the Anarchy
4. Homo Deus
5. Slaughtered and Disembowled
6. Rising from the Ashes
7. Autonomous Eradication
8. Seed of Judgement
9. Descending
10. Tribunal of Penance (con Todor Manojlovic)
11. Get Out (con Sanjay Kumar)