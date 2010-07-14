     
 
OZZY OSBOURNE: annulla il tour europeo
01/02/2023 - 13:48 (221 letture)

Vitadathrasher
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 17.23.55
13
La manager/moglie/badante, lo spremerà come un limone fino alla fine. Certo chi compra il biglietto un anno prima con soggetti in età avanzata e salute cagionevole......ama giocare alla roulette!
N�esis
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 17.08.30
12
puoi sempre espatriare se ti fa così schifo questo paese
https://www.facebook.com/stopfinticlub
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.59.54
11
https://www.facebook.com/stopfinticlub
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.59.33
10
https://www.facebook.com/stopfinticlub
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.59.14
9
Jena
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.57.46
8
Sono d\'accordo, anche io penso che tornerà prossimamente a un prezzo maggiorato. Ora auguriamogli solo una buona guarigione.
Uomo Tigre
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.54.06
7
Si non intendevo che torna sicuramente in Italia, anche se probabilmente tempo al tempo torna anche qui. Ma tornerà sicuramente su palchi dal vivo. Il mio messaggio era per i tanti che gli stanno cantando il De Profundis.
N�esis
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.49.16
6
Ma figurati . Farà al massimo qualche data isolata .
Uomo Tigre
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 16.42.34
5
Dategli tempo, che torna, stiamo parlando di Ozzy, cazzo!
progster78
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 15.29.47
4
Basterebbe anche il solo lavoro in studio visto la qualita\' di Patient Number 9,ma mi rendo conto che gli anni passano e non e\' facile.
fasanez
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 15.26.01
3
Quoto chi mi ha preceduto, mette tristezza. Spero però che quando scrive \"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country\" non faccia niente, tipo concerti in streming o robe del genere. Il tempo passa, le cose finiscono e purtroppo il tempo di Ozzy live è passato. Grazie di tutte le emozioni che hai donato a milioni di persone! Forza Ozzy!
Painkiller
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 14.30.35
2
“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.” Fa male leggerlo, 😔, ma prima o poi doveva succedere. Rispetto per il madman. Ora che faranno i Judas? Rob entrerà finalmente in studio a registrare le voci, per pubblicare il disco in autunno? 😊
progster78
Mercoledì 1 Febbraio 2023, 14.20.21
1
Non mi sorprende viste le sue condizioni di salute. Forza Ozzy!!!
ARTICOLI
24/06/2018
Live Report
FIRENZE ROCKS - OZZY OSBOURNE + GUESTS
Visarno Arena, Firenze, 17/06/2018
27/09/2010
Live Report
OZZY OSBOURNE + KORN
Palasharp, Milano, 22/09/2010
14/07/2010
Live Report
OZZY OSBOURNE + LABYRINTH
Villa Contarini, Piazzola Sul Brenta (PD), 05/07/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/02/2023 - 13:48
OZZY OSBOURNE: annulla il tour europeo
20/11/2022 - 13:05
OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo video di Todd McFarlane per ''Patient Number 9''
09/09/2022 - 09:51
OZZY OSBOURNE: disponibile il singolo ''Mr. Darkness'' con Zakk Wylde
06/09/2022 - 00:21
OZZY OSBOURNE: ascolta ''Nothing Feels Right'' dal nuovo ''Patient Number 9''
22/07/2022 - 15:42
OZZY OSBOURNE: ascolta ''Degradation Rules'' con Tony Iommi
24/06/2022 - 10:39
OZZY OSBOURNE: i dettagli del nuovo ''Patient Number 9'', ascolta la titletrack
17/05/2022 - 10:50
OZZY OSBOURNE: il nuovo album è previsto a settembre
10/04/2022 - 16:46
OZZY OSBOURNE: completati i lavori sul nuovo album
04/04/2022 - 12:39
OZZY OSBOURNE: Mike McCready e Josh Homme ospiti sul prossimo disco solista
24/11/2021 - 18:26
OZZY OSBOURNE: nuovo posticipo al 2023 per il concerto in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/02/2023 - 14:45
CRAWL: ascolta il nuovo album ''Damned''
01/02/2023 - 14:21
LOUDMOTHER: online la nuova ''Fallin' Apart'', firma con Ad Noctem Records
01/02/2023 - 14:17
GYZE: cambiano in Ryujin, firmano con Napalm Records e al lavoro su nuova musica
01/02/2023 - 14:14
BAD BONES: annunciano il nuovo disco ''Hasta El Final!'', online un singolo
01/02/2023 - 14:11
HEATHEN FORAY: primi dettagli del nuovo album ''Oathbreaker''
01/02/2023 - 14:08
FESTERDECAY: ascolta ''Scum's Karma'' dal debutto
01/02/2023 - 14:03
TOM POWER FEST: i dettagli dell'edizione 2023 con Vision Divine ed altri
01/02/2023 - 14:00
VISION DEPRIVED: i dettagli del debutto ''Self Elevating, Deep Inside The Void'', ascolta un brano
01/02/2023 - 13:55
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTÀ: i Bardomagno headliner della nuova edizione
01/02/2023 - 13:52
HYPERDONTIA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Deranged''
 
