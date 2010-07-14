|
|
|
OZZY OSBOURNE: annulla il tour europeo
01/02/2023 - 13:48 (221 letture)
|
|
Ozzy Osbourne è stato costretto a cancellare il tour europeo a causa dei suoi problemi di salute legati ad una operazione alla colonna vertebrale che da molto tempo lo stanno affliggendo.
This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.
My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.
I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.
Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.
I want to thank my family……my band…….my crew……my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.
I love you all…
Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.
Si attendono informazioni riguardo al rimborso per la data italiana precedentemente prevista per il 12 maggio 2023 a Casalecchio di Reno (BO).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
La manager/moglie/badante, lo spremerà come un limone fino alla fine. Certo chi compra il biglietto un anno prima con soggetti in età avanzata e salute cagionevole......ama giocare alla roulette!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
puoi sempre espatriare se ti fa così schifo questo paese
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Arci Tom finto club privato no profit, e voi coglioni gli fate anche pubblicità che sarebbe proibita a chiunque non sia già socio, merde, siete come i mafiosi e gli italioti tipici che rendono merda questo Paese... andreste ammazzati tutti...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Arci Tom finto club privato no profit, e voi coglioni gli fate anche pubblicità che sarebbe proibita a chiunque non sia già socio, merde, siete come i mafiosi e gli italioti tipici che rendono merda questo Paese... andreste ammazzati tutti...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Arci Tom finto club privato no profit, e voi coglioni gli fate anche pubblicità che sarebbe proibita a chiunque non sia già socio, merde, siete come i mafiosi e gli italioti tipici che rendono merda questo Paese... andreste ammazzati tutti...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Sono d\'accordo, anche io penso che tornerà prossimamente a un prezzo maggiorato. Ora auguriamogli solo una buona guarigione.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Si non intendevo che torna sicuramente in Italia, anche se probabilmente tempo al tempo torna anche qui. Ma tornerà sicuramente su palchi dal vivo. Il mio messaggio era per i tanti che gli stanno cantando il De Profundis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Ma figurati . Farà al massimo qualche data isolata .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Dategli tempo, che torna, stiamo parlando di Ozzy, cazzo!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Basterebbe anche il solo lavoro in studio visto la qualita\' di Patient Number 9,ma mi rendo conto che gli anni passano e non e\' facile.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Quoto chi mi ha preceduto, mette tristezza. Spero però che quando scrive \"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country\" non faccia niente, tipo concerti in streming o robe del genere. Il tempo passa, le cose finiscono e purtroppo il tempo di Ozzy live è passato. Grazie di tutte le emozioni che hai donato a milioni di persone! Forza Ozzy!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.” Fa male leggerlo, 😔, ma prima o poi doveva succedere. Rispetto per il madman.
Ora che faranno i Judas? Rob entrerà finalmente in studio a registrare le voci, per pubblicare il disco in autunno? 😊
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Non mi sorprende viste le sue condizioni di salute. Forza Ozzy!!!
|