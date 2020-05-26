SPIRIT POSSESSION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Of the Sign…'', tre date in Italia

|
I blackster Spirit Possession hanno annunciato il nuovo album ''Of the Sign… che sarà pubblicato il 31 marzo tramite Profound Lore Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Orthodox Weapons
2. Second Possession
3. Of The Sign…
4. Inhale The Hovering Keys
5. The Hex
6. Practitioners Of Power
7. Hierarchical Skin
8. Enter The Golden Sign
9. The Altar
La band sarà in Italia anche per tre concerti:
05/07 – Bologna, @Circolo Dev
05/08 – Savona, @Raindogs House
05/09 – Erba, @Centrale Rock Pub
Maggiori dettagli saranno presto diffusi.
Inoltre è online il singolo Second Possession.