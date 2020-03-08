MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: i dettagli e la titletrack del nuovo ''Hunt the Flame''

|
I Magnus Karlsson's Free Fall hanno annunciato, tramite i canali dell’etichetta Frontiers Music Srl, il nuovo album Hunt the Flame, che uscirà il 14 aprile 2023.
Di seguito, trovate tracklist e lista degli ospiti:
1. Hunt the Flame (con Alexander Strandell)
2. You Can't Hurt Me Anymore (con Jakob Samuel)
3. Thunder Calls (con James Durbin)
4. Break of Dawn (con Kristian Fyhr)
5. Far from Home (con James Robledo)
6. Night Bird (con Michael Eriksen)
7. Holy Ground (con Girish Pradhan)
8. Following the Damned (con Raphael Mendes)
9. The Lucid Dreamer (con Terje Haroy)
10. Demons of Our Time (con Jake E)
11. Summoning the Stars (con Antti Railion)
A sinistra è invece riportata la copertina del disco; il primo singolo, la titletrack e traccia d'apertura Hunt the Flame, è ascoltabile qui sotto: