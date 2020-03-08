     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L\'artwork del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

03/02/23
THE WINERY DOGS
III

03/02/23
VICTOR SMOLSKI
Guitar Force

03/02/23
CLINT LOWERY
Ghostwriter

03/02/23
VICTOR SMOLKSI
Guitar Force

03/02/23
AARA
Triade III: Nyx

03/02/23
LANSDOWNE
Medicine

03/02/23
FVNERALS
Let The Earth Be Silent

03/02/23
SCATH NA DEITHE
Virulent Providence

03/02/23
CRAWL
Damned

03/02/23
RUSSKAJA
Turbo Polka Party

CONCERTI

02/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

03/02/23
KATATONIA + SÓLSTAFIR + SOM
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

03/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
RISERVA SONORA - PINEROLO (TO)

04/02/23
TWILIGHT FORCE + SILVER BULLET + TBA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

04/02/23
MERCYLESS + HURONIAN + CULTØ
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

10/02/23
TARJA + TEMPERANCE + SERPENTYNE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

12/02/23
JETHRO TULL
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA - ROMA

14/02/23
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE + JINJER + ATREYU
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

15/02/23
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

18/02/23
METAL CARNIVAL
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: i dettagli e la titletrack del nuovo ''Hunt the Flame''
02/02/2023 - 18:27 (15 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/02/2023 - 18:27
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: i dettagli e la titletrack del nuovo ''Hunt the Flame''
06/06/2020 - 10:51
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘On my Way Back to Earth’’
04/05/2020 - 14:14
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: online il singolo con Dino Jelusik
14/04/2020 - 14:05
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: presentato il singolo con Noora Lohuimo
12/03/2020 - 16:22
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: ascolta ''Hold Your Fire'' dal nuovo album
08/03/2020 - 18:59
MAGNUS KARLSSON`S FREE FALL: rivelata la copertina del nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/02/2023 - 18:58
PAUL GILBERT: ascolta ''Holy Diver'', il primo singolo dal nuovo ''The Dio Album''
02/02/2023 - 18:51
WILD BEYOND: l'omonimo disco d'esordio esce ad aprile, ascolta ''In the Footsteps of Mars''
02/02/2023 - 17:52
LORD OF THE LOST: il video di ''Leaving the Planet Earth'' da ‘‘Blood & Glitter’’
02/02/2023 - 17:40
JOE BONAMASSA: ad aprile esce il nuovo live album ''Tales of Time''
02/02/2023 - 16:02
GIOBIA: annunciano il nuovo ''Acid Disorder'', ascolta un singolo
02/02/2023 - 15:56
SPIRIT POSSESSION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Of the Sign…'', tre date in Italia
01/02/2023 - 22:17
ALL FOR METAL: disponibile il terzo inedito
01/02/2023 - 22:03
DEATHSTARS: guarda la clip di ''This Is''
01/02/2023 - 21:45
TRANSWORLD IDENTITY: i dettagli del disco di debutto ''Seven Worlds''
01/02/2023 - 14:45
CRAWL: ascolta il nuovo album ''Damned''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     