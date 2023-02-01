WILD BEYOND: l'omonimo disco d'esordio esce ad aprile, ascolta ''In the Footsteps of Mars''

|
I thrasher statunitensi Wild Beyond hanno annunciato il loro omonimo album di debutto, Wild Beyond, in uscita il 14 aprile 2023 tramite Cruz del Sur Music.
A lato potete vedere la copertina del disco, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. In the Footsteps of Mars
2. Detonation of Secret Works
3. Frenzied at the Skull
4. Arctic Stargate
5. Sculpting the Abyss
6. Antichrist Coronation
7. Radio Burst Dark Origins
8. Exit Wounds
La prima canzone del disco, In the Footsteps of Mars, è ascoltabile di seguito: