SAINT DEAMON: ad aprile esce ''League of the Serpent'', ascolta il nuovo singolo

La band power metal Saint Deamon pubblicherà per AFM Records un nuovo album in studio, League of the Serpent, in data 21 aprile 2023.
Il nuovo singolo tratto dal disco, At Break of Dawn, è ascoltabile in fondo alla pagina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. At Break of Dawn
2. League of the Serpent
3. The Final Fight
4. Lord of the Night
5. A Lie to Be Undone
6. Raise Hell
7. Lost in Your Sin
8. Gates of Paradise
9. Load Your Cannons
10. Heaven to Heart
11. They Call Us Deamons
A sinistra trovate la copertina dell'uscita.