BLAZON RITE: ad aprile esce ''Wild Rites and Ancient Songs'', ascolta il primo singolo

La formazione epic metal statunitense dei Blazon Rite si appresta a tornare con il proprio secondo disco in studio, Wild Rites and Ancient Songs, in uscita il 14 aprile 2023 tramite Gates of Hell Records.
L'album è stato prodotto da Kevin Bernsten presso i Developing Nations Studios di Baltimora (USA).
Ecco i sette brani che compongono la tracklist:
1. Autumn Fear Brings Winter Doom
2. Salvage What You Can of the Night
3. The Fall of a Once Great House
4. Mark of the Stormborn Raiders
5. Wild Rites and Ancient Songs
6. Troubadours of the Final Quarrel
7. The Coming Tide of Yule
A lato trovate la copertina del disco, mentre i seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo Salvage What You Can of the Night: