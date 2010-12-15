EXODUS: a fine febbraio inizieranno i lavori per il nuovo album

|
In una intervista concessa a Loudwire, il chitarrista dei thrasher Exodus ha confermato che appena la band terminerà il tour insieme ai Black Label SocietyAnthrax inizierà a comporre il nuovo disco, seguito di Persona non Grata pubblicato nel 2021.
Is there any news you can tell us about new music?
I've always got a million riffs. I probably have a thousand that I didn't use on the last album. Sometimes it's just because I get OCD and I get caught up in the latest riff and I won't go back and bother to listen to the other stuff. And sometimes I'll pull up really great stuff that is decades old — wow, how did I not use that?
After this tour I've got three months off and I'm going to start working on the new record.