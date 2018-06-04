KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: al lavoro su nuova musica

Attraverso un post apparso sul profilo Instagram, il cantante della formazione metalcore Killswitch Engage Jesse Leach
ha comunicato che ha completato delle demo vocali per i brani che comporranno il nuovo album. When I make a record I get so lost in it, it can drag me down and truly hold me prisoner. I’ve got the songs to show for it and I’m proud of my work so far! New killswitchengage album is almost demoed out and ready to be reworked and considered. Then on to re writing and deciding what the ideas and concepts are before we actually begin to attempt to record.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.