CONTRARIAN: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal''

I Contrarian
hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro nuovo album Sage of Shekhinah
, la cui pubblicazione - originariamente prevista per l'autunno 2022 - avverrà in data 17 marzo 2023 tramite Willowtip Records
.
La band prog-death metal ha diffuso il secondo singolo tratto dal disco, Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal
, che potete ascoltare qui
.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist:1. Sage of Shekhinah
2. In Gehenna
3. Ibn al Rawandi
4. The Guide for the Perplexed
5. Zabur of Satfiyah al Shamal
6. Apollonius of Tyana
7. A Madman from Island Patmos