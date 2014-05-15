USNEA: annunciano il nuovo album ''Bathed In Light''

La formazione sludge/doom metal Usnea
ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Bathed in Light
prevista per l'11 maggio tramite Translation Loss Records
. La release è stata registrata con Greg Wilkinson
mentre il master è stato curato da Adam Gonsalves
.
Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare Froom Soot and Pyre
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Bathed In Light
2. The Compleated Sage
3. To The Deathless
4. From Soot and Pyre
5. Premeditatio Malorum
6. Uncanny Valley