THE OCEAN: i dettagli del nuovo ''Holocene'', ascolta ''Parabiosis''

Mi piace più del primo singolo (azzeccatissima la scelta dei fiati che aggiungono molta atmosfera) anche se non l\'ho ancora metabolizzato del tutto: onestamente non mi aspettavo una simile svolta nel sound rispetto ai lavori precedenti, sebbene già nell\'ultimo ci fosse più spazio per l\'elettronica. In ogni caso già ordinato a scatola chiusa e non vedo l\'ora che esca.