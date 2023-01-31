PREDATORY VOID: i dettagli del disco di debutto ''Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being''

|
La formazione death/doom metal dei Predatory Void ha annunciato i dettagli del proprio album di debutto, Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being, in uscita il 21 aprile 2023 per Century Media Records.
Il secondo singolo tratto dall'uscita, Endless Return to the Kingdom of Sleep, è ascoltabile in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
01. Grovel
02. *(struggling..)
03. Endless Return to the Kingdom of Sleep
04. Seeds of Frustration
05. The Well Within
06. Shedding Weathered Skin
07. Funerary Vision
La copertina è visibile a sinistra.