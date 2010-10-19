     
 
L'artwork del disco
GALNERYUS: annunciano ''Between Dread and Valor'', ascolta il nuovo singolo
21/02/2023 - 18:17 (124 letture)

Tino
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023, 21.21.26
5
Il cantato in giapponese mi riporta all\'infanzia, tutto bello gruppo da scoprire per me. Il cantante esteticamente sembra il fratello minore di Paul Stanley
Da-X
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023, 20.34.30
4
Pezzo meraviglioso, la melodia vocale del ritornello è da lacrime e Syu è una garanzia sui soli di chitarra. Band immensa, peccato sia impossibile reperire materiale a prezzi umanamente accettabili
McCallon
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023, 20.06.41
3
La copertina mi piace, anche se non è al livello di quelle firmate da Yoshitaka Amano.
progster78
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023, 19.24.01
2
E \'un mistero il fatto che non vengano distribuiti da noi,band straordinaria non finirò mai di ripeterlo.
duke
Martedì 21 Febbraio 2023, 19.10.10
1
..bel pezzo....peccato che nessuna etichetta europea pubblica i loro cd....meritano davvero....
