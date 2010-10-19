GALNERYUS: annunciano ''Between Dread and Valor'', ascolta il nuovo singolo

I giapponesi Galneryus
hanno annunciato il loro prossimo album in studio, intitolato Between Dread and Valor
, in uscita per Warner Music Japan
in data 1° marzo 2023.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:1. Demolish the Wickedness!
2. Run to the Edge
3. Time Will Tell
4. Let Us Shine
5. With Pride
6. Bravehearts
7. A Piece of Soul
8. 祈 (Galneryus Version)
In basso potete ascoltare Let Us Shine
, il secondo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione. Qui
trovate invece il primo singolo, Run to the Edge
.