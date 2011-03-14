BIRDFLESH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sickness In The North''

|
Si intitola Sickness In The North il nuovo album della formazione death Birdflesh, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 21 aprile tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Gorespring
02. Lavatory Sickness
03. Hammer Smashed Japanese Face
04. Mongolations Of Desolation
05. Chained To The Wok
06. Welcome To The Jungle Rot
07. Megalomaniac
08. Funeral Orgy
09. Chainsaw Frenzy
10. Bombraid Bonanza
11. I Will Never Rot
12. Amputee Admiration
13. Incest Melodies
14. Balcony Piss
15. One Tooth Misery
16. Lose The Arise
17. Natural Born Filler
18. Crazy Pit
19. Fat Pigs
20. All The Ages
21. Pedophile Pal
22. All Inclusive
23. Alive To Lose
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio del singolo Hammer Smashed Japanese Face.